UPPER TANTALLON: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information in relation to an arson that occurred in Upper Tantallon.

On March 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., RCMP officers and fire services responded to a report of a 2016 Ford Mustang on fire on Hemlock Dr.

Investigators learned that the vehicle was lit on fire by a woman who fled in a nearby sedan or small SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The woman involved is described as being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, 130 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone in the Westwood Hills area with security camera footage of suspicious vehicle activity to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-41069