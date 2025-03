BEAVER BANK: Come see the Easter Bunny on April 12 in Beaver Bank.

The Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre will be hosting their annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the centre.

It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will have breakfast that includes pancakes; back bacon; hash browns; juice; coffee or tea.

Advanced tickets only for the event.

Time reservation is also required.

To purchase tickets call 902-865-5114. Tickets must be paid for at time of reservation.