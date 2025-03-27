HIAA named one of Atlantic Canada’s top employers

HALIFAX STANFIELD: The Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is proud to announce that it has been named one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers for 2025.

This prestigious designation celebrates employers in Atlantic Canada who lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces.

“This recognition serves as a testament to the collective effort of everyone in our organization,” said Mike Christie, Chief People Officer, HIAA. “Our employees are highly motivated individuals who support one another to ensure that every aspect of our operations runs smoothly.

“Their commitment to making Halifax Stanfield the best airport possible is evident in everything they do.”

HIAA has distinguished itself through its commitment to employee well-being and community engagement, offering a variety of benefits that support both personal and professional growth.

These benefits include:

A $1,400 benefit for mental health practitioners to support employee mental health.

Free access to the mindfulness app, Calm, promoting mental well-being among staff.

Opportunities for professional development and training, supporting career growth.

Five family-related days off, allowing employees to prioritize family matters without stress.

Fifteen paid sick days, ensuring employees have the time they need to recover without financial worry.

A community outreach and sponsorship program that supports employees who volunteer in their community and creates opportunities for employees to give back.

As the only competition of its kind, the annual Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers project, organized by Mediacorp, highlights the region’s most progressive and forward-thinking companies across the four Atlantic provinces.

“As the gateway to Atlantic Canada, our airport often provides the first impression for visitors to our region,” said Christie.

“Our employees’ commitment to excellence helps foster the friendly, welcoming atmosphere that Atlantic Canada is renowned for,” said Christie.

“I am immensely proud to work alongside such dedicated professionals who go above and beyond every day.”