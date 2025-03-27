HALIFAX: New, multi-year funding will help more victims and survivors of gender-based violence access housing, financial and other supports to heal and rebuild their lives.

“Gender-based violence has a devastating impact not only on victims, but on their families and communities as well,” said Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

“This investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting survivors with safe housing, and the resources and compassionate care they need to heal and regain their independence.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia is investing $2.95 million over three years to support two community-based projects led by YWCA Halifax, including:



– $1.2 million for theSafer Spaces program, which provides 24/7 support to young people fleeing human trafficking situations. It offers safe housing with security and wraparound supports for up to 12 months to help participants build stability and take steps towards regaining their independence.



– $1 million this year and an additional $250,000 per year over three years for theDecember 6 Fund, which provides interest-free loans up to $500 for women and gender-diverse people who areleaving or have left domestic violence situations in the past 12 months. The funding helps with housing-related costs like damage deposits, rent or utility payments, and moving.



This funding provides YWCA Halifax with a predictable funding source and helps ensure the organization’s focus remains on supporting victims and survivors.

ADVERTISEMENT:

– in a survey of YWCA clients of the Dec. 6 Fund, 70 per cent of the participants indicated that financial reasons were the main barrier that prevented them from leaving– in 2023-2024, the Dec. 6 Fund provided 230 participants with a loan or grant, and 244 participants were supported with resource navigation and safety planning support– the government has committed more than $100 million in Budget 2025-26 to support initiatives that address gender-based and intimate partner violence– these investments are part of a new $5.8 million commitment for project-based funding announced March 7