MAIN PHOTO: ELCO Owner Robin Wilber points at machinery further down as he speaks with Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Kings Hants Liberal candidate Kody Blois during a visit on Tuesday. Listening in is Mark Wilber, Robin’s son. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: The leader of the Liberal party and hopeful Prime Minister brought his campaign to the East Hants area on Tuesday afternoon.

After a bite to eat for his campaign team and the media that are following him on a separate bus at Shooters Bar & Grill, Mark Carney and Kings Hants Liberal candidate Kody Blois paid a visit to two local businesses in Elmsdale and Belnan.

The visits came after Carney made an announcement earlier in the day in Halifax to rebuild, reinvest, and rearm the Canadian Armed Forces.

After that they did a tour of a facility in Dartmouth.

Following the visit to the Dartmouth facility, it was time for lunch and so they grabbed some delicious food at Shooters.

Carney, his bus, the pool media that were with him, and Blois made a stop at Withrow’s Farm Market in Belnan where he spoke with employees and the owners.

He also took photos with some of the folks that were there.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks with some employees at WIthrow’s Farm Market. (Submitted photo)

After that, they made the trek down Highway 2 to Elmsdale Lumber Company.

At ELCO, Carney spoke with Robin Wilber about how more possible US tariffs has saw B.C. and Alberta lumber eastward into the N.S market and and about the business a little bit more.

Wilber gave Carney and Blois a tour alongside son Mark at the facility as work was on going on some lumber.

Pool media only were allowed there for coverage only, and The Laker News was invited as local media. There were no questions permitted, as it was simply a tour of ELCO.

A few people were seen across the street from the lumber company one with a sign. The man held it up as the two buses left ELCO heading to Musuodoboit Harbour, their next stop.

Here are some of the shots we got from the visit at ELCO:

Kings Hnats Liberal candidate Kody Blois welcomes Liberal Leader Mark Carney to Elmsdale Lumber. The two share a good natured chat with ELCO Owner Robin Wilber. (Healey photo)

Robin Wilber (orange hat) explains to Liberal Leader Mark Carney (Canada helmet) about the lumber facility. Kings-Hnats Liberal candidate Kody Blois and Mark Wilber, with ELCO, listen in. (Healey photo)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney leads them down stairs as they are headed in to the lumber yard facility. (Healey photo)

Kings Hants Liberal candidate Kody Blois speaks with Elmsdale Lumber’s Mark Wilber and Liberal Leader Mark Carney. (Healey photo)

Work was ongoing at a good pace at Elmsdale Lumber on Tuesday when Liberal Leader Mark Carney was there. (Healey photo)