The following is the monthly column from:

The family skate was popular. (Submitted photo)

HERITAGE DAY – FAMILY SKATE

Another great Family Skate in the books!

A huge thank you to everyone who joined us on Heritage Day, Monday February 17th,2025, despite the weather we had.

This day couldn’t happen without the hard work of our partners and volunteers! I want to thank my staff, as well as our partners: Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA), the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA), the Sackville Arena, the Sackville Seniors Advisory Council, and Tim Hortons on Beaver Bank Road!

Make sure you help support the LDRA, the Sackville Arena, and the Sackville Minor Hockey Association‘s bid to win the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

MP Samson with his Crosby jersey on. (Submitted photo)

There was lots of hot chocolate, timbits and more for the skaters. (Submitted photo)

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

Wishing everyone a safe and joyous St. Patrick’s Day!

May the luck of the Irish be with you

Sláinte!

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

MARCH BREAK

As we step into the month of March, it will soon be a time to leave the cold days of winter behind.

I hope everyone enjoys March Break 2025!

MP Samson speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. (Submitted photo)

OUR WORK CONTINUES!

I recently got to sit down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about Canada’s economic relationship with the United States.

We’re readying Canada for every possible outcome, which means bolstering interprovincial trade and labour mobility, enhancing our border security, and ensuring long-term prosperity for all Canadians no matter what is thrown our way.

Income tax info. (Submitted photo)

INCOME TAX

Need help filing your taxes? There are free community tax clinics available throughout the HRM and across the province.

Find more information here:

www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/campaigns/free-tax-help.htmlics – Canada.ca

This column has been provided by: