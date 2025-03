EAST HANTS: The Municipality of East Hants is asking for public participation in a survey they are doing.

The municipality is growing and so are the recreation needs of our communities!

To make sure the future of fun includes everyone, they have launched this Places & Spaces survey to get community feedback.

Play your part and tell them the places and spaces you’d like to see in your area!

Complete the survey now: surveymonkey.com/r/places-and-spaces