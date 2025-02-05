This column is provided by and supported by

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR MP:

February marks National Flag Day which is celebrated on February 15. The House of Commons passed the design on December 15, 1964.

Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed the new flag on January 28, 1965, and it was inaugurated on February 15th in the same year.

Since then, Canada’s red and white maple leaf flag has become a symbol of the common values of equality, freedom and inclusion that unite all Canadians.

Happy National Flag Day!

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

I would like to encourage everyone to take time during these next few weeks to recognize the dedication and excellence of Canada’s Black and Afro descendant communities, as well as the contributions they’ve made towards the advancement of human rights, equity and justice for all Canadians.

Happy Black History Month!

NOVA SCOTIA HERITAGE DAY ANNUAL FAMILY SKATE

Date: Monday February 17th, 2025

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Come join us for a

FREE Skate, FREE Chili, FREE Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Water

Hosted by Darrell Samson, MP and in partnership with FRABA

VALENTINES FOR VETS

Valentines for Vets is a great opportunity to show appreciation to Veterans for their accomplishments and sacrifices. Canadians are invited to create a handmade Valentine and send it to the address below by February 1 to be distributed to Veterans in long-term care.

Valentines for Vets

Veterans Affairs Canada

Commemoration, Distribution Unit

125 Maple Hills Avenue

Charlottetown, PE C1C 0B6

For more information and tips for making a Valentine for a veteran, please visit:

www.veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/classroom/valentines-for-veterans – Remembrance – Veterans Affairs Canada

