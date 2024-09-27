Suspect sought in theft of groceries from Elmsdale Superstore

ELMSDALE: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected of shoplifting from an Elmsdale grocery store.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were advised on Sept. 20 of a theft of groceries from the Elmsdale Superstore.

The theft took place on Sept. 15.

“The theft of various items amounted to approximately $250.00,” said Const. Burns.

The suspect entering the store. (RCMP photo)

He said the female suspect can be described as a white female in their 30’s with black hair, wearing blue denim shorts, a white and black jacket, and white shoes.

“She left the area driving an older model black pickup truck,” he said.

The same person is suspected to have stolen groceries from the same location in March.

Another photo of the suspect leaving. (RCMP photo)

East Hants RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.