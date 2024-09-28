Jr. B Pens score five unanswered en route to win over Elks

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins scored five unanswered goals to pick up a home ice victory Friday night over the Brookfield Elks.

East Hants started off the NSJHL game before a crowd of approximately 200 fans at the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz a tad slow, giving up an early goal to the Elks.

But after that, the Pens reeled off three straight to lead 3-1 after 20, and the teams were scoreless in the second.

In the third, it was two ,ore goals added for the 5-1 win by the Pens over their rival the Elks.

Brookfield goalie Thomas Gariepy put in a heroic effort through two periods, much of which he appeared to be injured.

During play that was up the ice he would be bracing himself up against the crossbar on the goal net holding his right leg off the cie.

It seemed to get worse as East Hants players put net pressure on, and at times his players and the games officials seemed to ask if he was okay or needed to go off.

Gariepy did finally come out of the game to start the third period, and hopefully the apparent injury isn’t too serious. He stopped 28 of 31 pucks he faced.

Caleb Oulton came on in relief surrendering two goals on 13 shots he faced in the final stanza.

Devin Meagher scored twice, while single tallies came from Ethan Hines with a beauty snipe, Noah Comeau, and Jason Hanson.

Assists were credited to Meagher, Finley Diab, Alex Field, Nick Veinot, Connor Pierce, Ty Campbell, and Chris Caissie.

Will Shields turned away 26 of 27 pucks he faced for the goaltending win.

Shields and the Pens were going to have to quickly put the win behind them and turn the focus to Saturday night’s opponent (Sept. 28), the Lumberjacks as they head to Lunenburg.

Game time is 7 p.m.

