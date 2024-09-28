Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 119 calls for service.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

FRIDGE STOLEN

RCMP responded to a report of a theft of an outdoor fridge from an Elmsdale business.

Police were informed Sept. 22 of the incident that took place at Good Robot Brewing in the Elmsdale Business Park.

The fridge is described as a commercial sliding glass door Coca-Cola fridge that is common in many convenience stores.

It contained several dozen beer and is valued at several thousand dollars.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

CAUGHT ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

On September 26at approximately 11:45 pm, an East Hants RCMP officer was patrolling in Shubenacadie when he noticed a van parked in the parking lot of the Shubenacadie Elementary School.

A person could be seen slumped over the steering wheel.

The officer made contact with the person and noted signs of impairment by alcohol.

The person was arrested for impaired driving and read the breathalyzer demand before being transported to the Enfield Detachment where they ultimately refused to supply a sample of their breath.

Jordan Aileen Gehue, 37, of Indian Brook has been charged with impaired operation, refusing to comply with a demand and operating a conveyance (motor vehicle) while prohibited.

She will appear in court at a later date.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Lantz man wanted by police

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Daniel Gibson, 27, Lantz.

Daniel Gibson has been charged with failure to comply with a release order and uttering counterfeit money.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Daniel Gibson.

Anyone who sees Daniel Gibson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.