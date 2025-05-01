Enfield fire attends ATV rollover, multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 2

ENFIELD: Firefighters with Enfield fire were kept busy with a pair of incidents within hours of each other on April 19.

Enfield Fire, along with mutual aid neighbours, responded to an ATV rollover on Monte Vista Road in Enfield at 4 a.m.

The call came in that there were injuries involved. RCMP, EHS, and Shubenacadie Fire with their Argo were requested to the scene.

The Laker News had asked Fire Chief Todd Pepperdine for info on the two incidents on April 20 and was provided details on April 28.

Due to the initial cell tower triangulation, Hilden Fire was requested to this incident, potentially near Truro Road within their district.

However, upon further coordination, the call was correctly reassigned to Enfield Fire.

Todd Pepperdine, Fire Chief with Enfield Fire, said one individual who was injured was transported to EHS by the department’s brush truck which drove to the site of the accident (three kilometres in Scott Paper Road).

“We took two EHS paramedics in our brush truck to the scene of the accident,” said Pepperdine. “We were able to safely transport out with the Brush to the EHS unit.”

He said they had mutual aid responding to the scene as well.

“We had Shubie Fire Argo on the way just in case we could not reach the scene with the brush,” he said.

“But after we were able to get to the scene and secure the occupant of the ATV, we were able to transport him (the passenger) out.”

The second call of the day was early afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The call came in for a multi-vehicle collision including a rollover in the 6400 block of Hwy 2. Station 45 Fall River, RCMP and EHS attended the scene.

Pepperdine said the collision involved a car and a truck and occurred near Springgreen Drive in Enfield, HRM.

“We had to remove the passenger door with our extrication tools and package the occupant in a stokes basket up over the bank to the paramedics,” he said.

“Station 45 assisted us getting her up out of the car.”