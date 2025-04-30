Installation at MSVU honours MMWIG and 2SLGBTQIA+ people

BEDFORD: On Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford will be home to an installation honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people.



The installation is open to the public.

All are welcome.

There will be opportunities for:

Learning: explore videos, poster presentations, stories

Reflection and Action: make a faceless doll, leave a confidential note or prayer (to be burned in a sacred fire), sign a petition to demand action

The installation will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6.

An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 5.



It will be located in Evaristus Hall at 145 College Road on the MSVU campus, in rooms C305 and C307, accessed via the main floor (2nd floor). Parking is available in the lots adjacent to the building. [Campus map]

The installation space will be smudged daily, with individual smudging available upon request.

Elders will be present to provide support as needed.



There is no admission fee, however, donations will be gratefully accepted for victim support services at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

As well, tickets will be sold on donations of Indigenous artworks, including a hand painted drum by acclaimed Mi’kmaq artist Alan Syliboy, with proceeds going to the same cause.