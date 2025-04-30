Lower Truro man charged in fatal Cape Breton collision

LOWER TRURO/BADDECK INLET: A 24-year-old Lower Truro man has been charged following an invetigation into a fatal collision that occurred in Baddeck Inlet in Oct. 2024.

Police said in a release that Victoria County RCMP have charged the man following their investigation into the Oct. 7 incident.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024, Victoria County District RCMP, fire services, EHS, and the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works responded to a collision near the 8000 block of Hwy. 105.

Two vehicles, a Western Star tractor trailer and a Hyundai Tuscon, had collided before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai, a 45-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of British Columbia, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On April 24, Victoria County District RCMP arrested 36-year-old Matthew Seymour Creelman of Lower Truro.

He faces two charges of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death.

Creelman was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on June 4.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Nova Scotia RCMP Interview Assist Team supported the investigation that led to these charges.

File #: 2024-1481949