LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia Health’s mobile primary care clinics have these upcoming clinic dates in Dartmouth and Lower Sackville:

Cobequid Community Health Centre

40 Freer Lane, Lower Sackville

Saturday, May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dartmouth Mobile Primary Care Clinic

380 Portland Street (Dartmouth South Primary Care Clinic)

Saturday, May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please note, these clinics operate on a first come, first served basis.

These are drop-in clinics. You will be asked the reason for your visit to ensure we are able to treat your concern. If we are able to help you, you will be screened for acute viral respiratory infection and given an approximate appointment time.

This is a temporary service to provide an appropriate primary care setting for an increased number of people with mild or moderate health concerns. Have your health card and a list of medications ready upon arrival. Care will be provided using a team approach, which includes nurse practitioners and family physicians.

This clinic is not a substitute for your primary care provider (doctor or nurse practitioner). If you have a primary care provider, we encourage you to call their office first to see if they have any same-day appointments.

There are times when you may not be able to see your primary care provider, or you do not have a primary care provider. This clinic is an excellent option in that case.

Your patience is greatly appreciated as we aim to provide you the best possible care.

﻿The clinic can only address non-urgent, low-acuity health issues and is not an emergency service. See a list of the types of concerns below if you are unsure where to go.

Types of concerns that may be addressed at the mobile primary care clinic include:

Prescription refills or renewals (except for controlled substances)

Minor respiratory symptoms

Sore throat

Earaches

Fever

Headache

Rashes

Minor gastrointestinal concerns (vomiting and diarrhea)

Cough, flu, or cold symptoms

Urinary tract infections

Muscle pain

Lab or diagnostic imaging requisitions will not be part of the mobile service.

Please visit an emergency department if you are experiencing an emergency.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

Please note other options for care:

Nova Scotians can now access VirtualCareNS, which provides free, temporary access to primary health care. Visit www.virtualcarens.ca to register or request a virtual visit.

VirtualCareNS is not an emergency service.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24/7 by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

Additional information and local resources are available through www.YourHealthNS.ca.

Additional information can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/mobileprimarycareclinics.