HALIFAX: Liberal Justice Critic Iain Rankin is calling on the provincial government to provide an update on the province-wide policing review recommended by the Mass Casualty Commission.

It was expected to be completed by April 2025.

During the spring legislative session, Rankin asked the government for an update but received no commitment or clear timeline.

The Mass Casualty Commissionʼs final report stressed the importance of a coordinated and accountable public safety framework, beginning with a full review of policing services.

This work is essential to help prevent future tragedies and ensure policing meets the needs of Nova Scotians.

“We owe it to the families who lost loved ones, and to all Nova Scotians, to make sure the

lessons of that tragedy are not forgotten,ˮ said Rankin.

“The Commission was clear – we need systemic change in how policing is structured, governed, and delivered in this province.

“Delays only weaken public confidence and stall progress.ˮ

Findings from HRMʼs 2023 policing review highlight the urgency of this work.

The report found the current dual model between HRP and the RCMP is not integrated, lacks coordination, and falls short of public expectations. It called for major changes to ensure consistent, responsive service.

These issues are not unique to HRM – they point to broader structural problems that need to be addressed province-wide.

“Nova Scotians deserve a modern, integrated policing model that delivers consistent and coordinated service no matter where they live,ˮ said Rankin.

“Releasing the provincial review is a critical step to move this work forward and begin delivering the change people expect.ˮ