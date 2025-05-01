N.S. power provides update on cybersecuirty incident

From N.S. Power

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power is providing important information about the recent cyber incident affecting our company.

On April 25, we detected unusual activity on our network and immediately initiated our incident response plan.

This included taking steps to contain the incident, launching a thorough investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts and working to restore affected systems safely and securely. We have also notified law enforcement.

While our investigation is ongoing, we have identified that certain customer personal information was accessed and taken by an unauthorized third party.

Rest assured, we are treating this situation very seriously. The security of your information is our top priority.

We are working urgently to determine the full nature and scope of the data that may have been affected, and individuals impacted.

If we determine that your data was affected, we will send you notice with further details including about the affected information, along with resources and support.

We encourage you to remain vigilant and cautious about any unsolicited communications (such as emails, text, social posts or phone calls) that appear to be from Nova Scotia Power asking you to provide your personal information.

Please avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments without confirming they are from a legitimate source.

We are committed to providing further updates as our investigation progresses. We have established a dedicated phone line 1-833-485-7337 for customers who have immediate questions about the cyber incident.

Our team asks for your patience as we work to understand the specific details of this unfortunate cyber incident

There remains no disruption to Nova Scotia Power’s generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and the incident has not impacted on our ability to safely and reliably serve customers in Nova Scotia.

We appreciate your patience and trust as we work to address this situation.