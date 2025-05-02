Nova Scotia trail groups awarded grants for volunteer-led projects

NOVA SCOTIA: Trans Canada Trail has awarded $41,000 to community groups in Nova Scotia.

It was done as part of the national organization’s annual Trail Care Grant Program.

The Trail Care program encourages volunteer engagement along the nationwide Trail and helps fund community-driven initiatives like volunteer training and appreciation, trail cleanups and repairs, tree planting, and other maintenance projects.

In Nova Scotia this funding will go towards a variety of volunteer-led projects including:

Repairs to guardrails and clearing overgrowth on theGuysborough Nature Trail

Maintenance and clean up in advance of June’s Big Ride fundraiser on the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail

An International Trails Day event in the community of Potlotek on June 7

Clearing fallen trees and limbs on the Atlantic View Trail

Restoring a rest stop and picnic area at Summerville Beach on the Queens County Rails to Trails

“The dedication of volunteers is at the heart of the Trans Canada Trail,” says Stacey Dakin, Chief Program Officer at Trans Canada Trail. “

These grants empower local trail groups to continue their work in keeping the Trail safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone, while building their volunteer networks to get even more people involved in this ongoing nationwide project.

“The hard work of volunteers across the country connects communities and contributes to a deeply meaningful shared national experience.”

In total, this year’s Trail Care Grant Program awarded $248,250 to 222 community groups across the country.

In addition to Trail Care grants, Trans Canada Trail helps fund projects across the country ranging from major and minor trail maintenance to accessibility and inclusion initiatives to climate emergency support.

