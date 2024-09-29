HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: Each year at this time, Nova Scotians are encouraged to recognize the province’s long-standing treaty relationship with the Mi’kmaq and deepen their understanding of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in Canada.



Nova Scotia recognizes Monday, September 30, as Truth and Reconciliation Day – a day dedicated to recognizing and honouring the survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, people can wear orange in support of the message that every child matters.



Tuesday, October 1, is Treaty Day – a day to celebrate the significance of thetreaty relationship and to recognize the important contributions of the Mi’kmaq to Nova Scotia.

It kicks off Mi’kmaw History Month, which provides an opportunity for all Nova Scotians to learn about and celebrate the Mi’kmaq and their culture, heritage and language.



“I encourage all Nova Scotians to take the opportunity to learn about the long-standing and mutual obligations of the Peace and Friendship Treaties,” said Brian Wong, Minister of L’nu Affairs.

“Each and every one of us are treaty people. It’s important that we recognize the contributions of the Mi’kmaq to our communities and province.”



The theme of Mi’kmaw History Month this year is food and its significance in Mi’kmaw culture.

“It has been 38 years since Grand Chief Donald Marshall proclaimed October 1 as Treaty Day in Halifax, and it’s been 25 years since the Donald Marshall Jr. decision.

“We are still working with government to fully acknowledge and support the Peace and Friendship Treaties.

“We must keep working together.”

— Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief (Kji Saqamaw), Mi’kmaw Nation



“The Peace and Friendship Treaties are living agreements that foster unity between the Mi’kmaq and all Canadians. They stand as enduring promises to engage in respectful dialogue and work towards reconciliation.

“On Treaty Day and during Mi’kmaw History Month, we recommit to the principles enshrined in the treaties and come together in a spirit of friendship to celebrate the proud history, culture, traditions and language of the Mi’kmaq.”

— Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia

– Truth and Reconciliation Week in Canada is September 23 to 30 this year- Treaty Day began in 1986 with the signing of a proclamation by then Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr.

– October was proclaimed Mi’kmaw History Month in 1993

Additional Resources:

Truth and Reconciliation Week: https://trw-svr.nctr.ca/