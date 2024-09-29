BEAVER BANK: A 51-year-old man has been charged with multiple assault-related offences following a disturbance on Sept. 26 in Beaver Bank.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that at approximately 8:15 p.m. officers with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an unwanted person outside a home on Sherri Lane.

“Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed the identity of the man and determined that he was in breach of conditions,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The man’s charges include assaulting a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said when officers advised the man he was under arrest, he fled inside his home, which was nearby, grabbed a bat and returned outside, threatening the officers.

The man was highly agitated and officers made several attempts to subdue and arrest him, including deploying their conducted energy weapons, before safely taking him into custody.

The man and two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

All three were treated and released by EHS.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Shawn Michael Deschenes, 51, of Beaver Bank, has been charged with:

Assaulting a Peace Officer (two counts)

Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon (three counts)

Uttering Threats

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Resist Arrest

Mischief

Criminal Harassment

Causing Disturbance (two counts)

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts)

Deschenes appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on September 27 and was remanded into custody.

He will return in court on October 1, 2024.

File # 24-132543