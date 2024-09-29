VIDEO INTERVIEW: HRM Mayoral candidate Andy Fillmore answers questions from The Laker News

FALL RIVER: On a rainy Friday morning, HRM Mayoral Candidate Andy Fillmore visited Fall River to do some campaigning.

Fillmore made some time in his canvassing to take some questions from Pat Healey with The Laker News.

The bulk of the questions related to what concerns residents from from Musquodoboit Valley, Beaver Bank, Waverley, and the Fall River area are telling him about.

He spoke of hearing about traffic, why he decided to run to be mayor, and he was asked what issue he would guarantee to fix or find a resolution for within his first 100 days.

Here is our video interview with Mayoral Candidate Fillmore.

Video shot by Matt Dagley