Sipekne’katik hosting National Truth & Reconciliation Day events

SHUBENACADIE: Plenty of events are planned to commemorate National Truth & Reconciliation Day by the Shubenacadie River on Monday Sept. 30.

The events have been organized by those from Sipekne’katik First nation, and will take place at the former Shubenacadie Residential School site.

Events will also take place on Treaty Day Oct. 1 in Sipekne’katik First Nation at the Arbour near LSK School.

At the site by the Shubie River, the events to commemorate the day will start at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The day’s events will start at 10 a.m. with the Honour Song and Opening Prayer.

Sipekne’katik Chief Michelle Glasgow will start the group of dignitaries speaking at 10;10 a.m; Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois is set to speak at 10:20 a.m.; and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald will speak at 10:30 a.m.

Municipality of East Hants Councillor (Shubenacadie) Carl MacPhee will speak at 10:40 a.m.

Remarks will be brought from Tim Bernard at 10:50 a.m.

At 11 a.m. will be an Open Mic for sharing experiences and placing of flags.

At 11:45 a.m. the BBQ will begin.

ADVERTISEMENT:

There will be cultural teachings starting at 1 p.m. next to the river.

Dr. Roger Lewis will give historical teachings.

Curtis Michael will provide Mi’kmaq Language teachings.

There will be Waltes Teaching and games with Mary-Lou Bernard and Becky Julian.

Some activities for the youth will be rock painting and tobacco tie making and bracelet making and colouring, which will also start at 1 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Sipekne’katik Fisheries will hold a Lobster Giveaway for community members from Sipekne’katik only.

This will be held at the Sipekne’katik Band Office.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the event poster: