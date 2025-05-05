PHOTOS/VIDEO: Getting a line in the water for a good cause at Cory’s Lil Anglers Memorial cup

SHUBENACADIE: Approximately 100 participants came out to take part in the annual Cory’s Lil Anglers fishing derby at Shubenacadie River Park.

It’s done in memory of Cory Boudreau and put on by friends.

The event raises money to allow the Learn to Fish program to be put on.

This year’s event was held on an overcast day with Mother Nature holding off on the rain until around lunch time.

The winners were:

Keeper class 1st Cordell Smith 40 inch

2nd Ryan Saunier 3rd Tony Adams 30.5 inch /11.9 lb

Catch release

Wayne David

Under 18 Lyndsay Snowden

There was more than $1,200 raised for the Learn to Fish programs.

(Dagley Media photo)

Jo-Lyn Pettipas, executive director with Cory’s Lil Anglers. (Dagley Media photo)

Our own Pat Healey, who has never fished, even got geared up and tried out fishing.

Video sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat gets all registered for the derby. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat casts his line into the river. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat celebrates his catch. (Dagley Media photo)