Community breakfast all about bringing people together

By Paige Dillman, NSCC Journalism student interning with The Laker News. Photos: Dillman and Pat Healey

CARROLL’S CORNER: Station 40 Dutch Settlement firefighters held a breakfast on May 3 at the Carroll’s Corner community centre.

The station often ran breakfasts before COVID, but this is their first one since then.

They decided to start it again as an opportunity for the community to get together.

The community always asked when they would bring them back.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon stopped in for breakfast. (Healey photo)

After having a scrumptious breakfast this youngster wanted to check out the Station 40 fire truck that was outside by the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre. (Healey photo)

Bob Ruggles took in the breakfast. (Healey photo)

Lieutenant Matthew Hamer says that it was meaningful to see all the people come out and enjoy the breakfast.

Michelle Geldart with the CCCC agreed.

“It’s something I’ve always done with my family even when I was little and it’s a great way to pull the community together” says Geldart.

Geldart does the bookkeeping, and breakfast was her first real project that she’s worked on.

She said she couldn’t have been happier about the turnout.

By approximately 9:30 a.m., roughly 80 people enjoyed their breakfast with the fire department.

Whether that be family, friends, or just people who heard about the event.

There was a wonderful assortment of breakfast foods including bacon, eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast and even hot maple syrup.

With the amazing turnout the fire department plans to have these breakfasts more often and bring the tradition of them back for Station 40.

Serving up breakfast. (Healey photo)

Helping make the pancakes. (Dillman photo)