Customers help businesses raise more than $1500 for Feed N.S.

FALL RIVER: Customers who were generous during the month of April helped two businesses raise some serious cash for a local non-profit organization.

With help from their friends at Beaver Bank-based Aerotech Engines, The Fourth Lock raised more than $1500 for Feed Nova Scotia.

The money came from customers who stopped in an donated, with Aerotech matching donations up to $500.

The Fourth Lock announced the initiative between the two on their social media platforms on April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Fourth Lock thanked their customers for their help.

“Helping those in need in these difficult economic times is important to us,” they said in a post on their Instagram. “We will continue to support local charities and organizations as long as we can.”

For May, they are raising funds for Adsum for Women & Children, so please stop by The Lock and help support this important cause.