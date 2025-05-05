FALL RIVER: The excitement of anticipation inside the cafeteria at Georges P. Vanier Junior High on Sunday afternoon was palpable.

As the Toronto Blue Jays pre-game show Blue Jays Central on Sportsnet showed on the screen inside the cafeteria, the large crowd inside was a blue wave donned with Blue Jays apparel eagerly awaited to hear if LWF Baseball would be a recipient of funding form the Jays Care foundation.

As game time neared, it was time for the announcement of the lucky recipients from across Canada to be announced.

After a short interview on what the Jays Care Field of Dreams program was, it was time.

It wasn’t long and there was a large roar that it could have blown the roof of GPV as the crowd let out their excitement when they heard LWF Baseball in Waverley as a recipient.

For LWF Baseball, the money will go towards two new baseball fields to be built at GPV (in the fenced area that is used as a soccer field). The total they received was $92,000.

Steve Arnold said the funding support from Jays Care Foundation is a huge deal.

“We will be using this for upgrades to facilities for a new program this year,” he said. ‘We’re getting back into challenger baseball, which we will run temporarily out of one of our other facilities.

“This money here is going to allow us to revamp the two fields here at Goerges P. Vanier which will be far more user friendly, far more accessible for the whole community.

“The two fields will basically be two new baseball fields.”

Darren Foster was thrilled at the exuberant reaction from the crowd when LWF Baseball was announced.

“It was great to see the group come out,” he said. “It’s a testament to how active LWF baseball is in the community to get the group out like this just for an announcement like this.”

Sackville Minor Baseball was also a recipient for upgrades at the Les Mayo #4 field.

There were 15 groups from across Canada announced as receiving money totaling $1.5 million.

The $1.5 million in infrastructure investments is aimed at building and refurbishing baseball diamonds across Canada through its Field of Dreams program made possible by TD.

Fifteen organizations across six provinces will receive funding to build, enhance, or refurbish local baseball diamonds in their community.

These diamonds will help expand the game of baseball across Canada, while providing kids with a safe and inclusive space to develop important life skills, learn from positive role models, build friendships with their peers, and grow a love of the game.

Since the program’s inception, Jays Care has invested more than $20 million in 232 Field of Dreams projects across the country.

Check out the list of the other communities selected as Jays Care’s 2025 Field of Dreams grant recipients here.

Peter King, Acting Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation, said Jays Care was thrilled to partner with each of the 15 groups.

“These new diamonds will be more than just places to play; they’ll be hubs for community connection where young people can get active, learn, and grow a love for the game of baseball,” said King.

“Now more than ever, we’re proud to invest in Canadian communities and create opportunities for kids to experience the power of being part of a team.”

Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Corporate Sponsorship, TD said they’re proud to support Field of Dreams.

“These diamonds are more than just fields – it’s about breaking down barriers, creating access to sport, and investing in spaces where communities can connect, grow, and share in the joy of the game,” said Armstrong.