HALIFAX: The following is a statement issued by Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director of Screen Nova Scotia in response to U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

“As many of you will be well aware, last night, May 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

“He directed the U.S. Trade Representative to begin implementing this tariff, framing the move as a necessary measure to protect the American film industry, which he described as facing “a very fast death” due to foreign competition and incentives offered by other countries to attract filmmakers and studios.



Trump labeled the influx of foreign-made films as a coordinated effort by other nations, calling it a “National Security risk” and a form of “messaging and propaganda”.

We have very little clarity on the proposed policy at this time.

As described, the tariff would apply to “any and all movies entering our country that are made in foreign lands”.

Enforcement mechanisms have not been detailed nor do we have any information on which link(s) in the value chain of film and television production and distribution are being targeted by tariffs.



Rationale and Political Context



Trump argues that the American film industry is being undermined by foreign incentives and that the decline of U.S. film production poses a threat to national security.

He has previously appointed actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors to promote business opportunities in Hollywood and to advocate for the industry’s revival.



Since returning to office, Trump has imposed or threatened steep tariffs on various imports, including a 145% tariff on Chinese products and a 10% baseline tariff on goods from other nations.

The film tariff is part of this broader protectionist trade agenda. In retaliation, China recently announced there would be a tariff on imported American made films.

Australia and New Zealand have pledged to support their film sectors, with officials stating they will defend their industries’ interests and await further details on the U.S. policy.California Governor Gavin Newsom and other U.S. officials have questioned Trump’s authority to unilaterally impose such tariffs and signaled strong oppositionThe policy has the potential to disrupt long standing international partnerships and affect the availability and diversity of films in the U.S. market.Trump has publicly criticized foreign tax incentives for film production and proposed tariffs as a countermeasure, but he has not made any direct statements in support of or opposition to a federal tax credit for film production in the United States, which was proposed by his advisory group of actors.

Screen Nova Scotia is currently coordinating efforts with our Provincial and National stakeholders in response.By way of immediate efforts, the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) is preparing a briefing for Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is meeting with President Trump on May 6, 2025.Premier Tim Houston and the Nova Scotia Government have committed to supporting the response.We acknowledge that the uncertainty and lack of clarity around the situation will be stressful for many in the industry.

We are committed to keeping you abreast of any information that may help clarify the situation. Please note that we will not share information until we are absolutely certain that it is factual and comprehensive.”