Fire Smart program, games, and fire truck tours part of NMR Fire event

NINE MILE RIVER: Local residents had the opportunity to learn about the Fire Smart Home Ignition Zone self-assessment during an Open House last weekend at Nine Mile River fire.

Besides the papers and explanation of the self-assessment, there were tours of the fire trucks and the mock house fire game where kids got to use the fire hose to knock down the flames, and a BBQ courtesy of Withrow’s.

There was also a raffle for several prizes and some info on making a home escape plan in case of a fire available at the department.

A good crowd came out for the event and to hear from the firefighters that serve the community under nice sunny skies.

Fire truck tour! (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

The FireSmart Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) in Canada focuses on creating a protective buffer around your home to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.

It’s divided into three priority zones: Immediate (0-1.5m), Intermediate (1.5-10m), and Extended (10-30m), with the Immediate Zone being the most critical.

Actions within these zones involve managing vegetation, reducing flammable materials, and ensuring non-combustible construction practices.

Detailed Explanation:

1. The Home Ignition Zone (HIZ):

The HIZ is a concept developed by FireSmart Canada to help homeowners in wildland/urban interface areas protect their homes from wildfires.

It involves taking specific actions within defined areas around the home to reduce the risk of ignition by embers, flames, and direct heat.

ADVERTISEMENT:

2. Priority Zones within the HIZ:

Immediate Zone (0-1.5m):

This is the most critical area and should be a non-combustible zone, meaning it’s free of flammable materials like mulch, wood piles, and dense vegetation.

Intermediate Zone (1.5-10m):

Focuses on removing or modifying flammable vegetation, such as thinning trees and removing lower branches, and creating defensible space.

Extended Zone (10-30m):

Involves managing vegetation further away from the home, including selective removal of trees and pruning to reduce potential wildfire intensity.

BBQ. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

3. Actions to Take Within the HIZ:

Immediate Zone:

Maintain a non-combustible area around the home, including decks, patios, and walkways.

Use non-combustible materials for siding, roofing, and other exterior elements.

Regularly clean gutters and remove debris that can accumulate and become a fire hazard.

Intermediate and Extended Zones:

Thin and prune evergreen trees to reduce the fuel load and create more space between trees.

Remove fallen branches, dry grass, and other combustible materials from the ground.

Consider creating fire breaks by clearing vegetation to create space and disrupt wildfire spread.

ADVERTISEMENT:

General Considerations:

Use fire-resistant landscaping materials, such as gravel, rocks, and mulch.

Ensure there are clear paths for evacuation and access for firefighters.

Work with neighbors to create a wider area of protection.

Consult with a landscaping professional with FireSmart expertise for site-specific advice.

4. FireSmart Resources:

FireSmart Canada website:

Provides information, resources, and tools for homeowners to assess their risk and take FireSmart actions.

FireSmart Begins at Home App:

A free app available for Apple and Android devices that helps users assess their risk and develop a FireSmart plan.

FireSmart Home Ignition Zone Assessment:

A self-assessment tool that helps homeowners identify specific areas for improvement.

By taking FireSmart actions within the Home Ignition Zone, homeowners can significantly reduce the risk of their homes being ignited by a wildfire.

Spraying the hose. (Healey photo)