Public health investigating measles case, found in HRM

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has its first case of measles in 2025, found in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The case involves a Nova Scotian who travelled outside Canada.

The person had received one dose of vaccine, but people generally need two to be fully vaccinated. They have recovered and are at home.

There are measles outbreaks around the globe, including in other provinces and the United States.

The last case in Nova Scotia was in 2023 and also travel-related.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious consequences, including death. It is spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Measles is rare in Nova Scotia because it is preventable by getting vaccinated and is part of routine childhood immunizations.

The vaccine, which is free, is safe and very effective at providing lifelong protection.

There is no treatment for measles.

“Measles is not an illness to take lightly,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “It is highly contagious and lingers for hours in a location after an infected person leaves.

“I highly recommend people check their vaccination status and get vaccinated if needed. Measles vaccines are safe, effective and have been protecting us for decades.”

People born 1970 to 1995 were offered one dose of measles vaccine as children, and if they have not had a second dose, they should get one now. Those born in 1996 or later were offered two doses of measles vaccine but should get fully vaccinated now if they missed one or both doses.

Public Health also recommends infants six to 11 months of age receive a single dose of measles vaccine if they are travelling outside of Canada.

People born in 1969 or earlier are generally considered immune but can consider receiving a single dose of measles vaccine if travelling outside of Canada.



There is no risk in getting the vaccine for people who have received it previously.

People can receive vaccinations from their routine vaccine provider, including family doctor, nurse practitioner, primary care pharmacist, public health office and special measles clinics.

As part of the routine investigation and follow up of any measles case, Public Health is directly notifying people who are known to have had close contact with the case. This will allow us to ensure up-to-date immunization and identify further cases as quickly as possible.

However, there may be other people who were exposed that Public Health is not yet aware of.

People who were at the following locations, on the dates and times specified, may have been exposed to measles and should watch for symptoms:

Courtyard by Marriott Halifax Downtown, Lobby (5120 Salter St., Halifax) on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Banh Mi A & B (6172 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Saturday, April 26 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Marquee Ballroom/Seahorse Tavern/The Local Restaurant and Bar (2037 Gottingen St., Halifax) on Saturday, April 26 from 10:30 p.m. to Sunday, April 27 at 2:30 a.m.

Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department (1840 Bell Rd., Halifax) on Sunday, May 4 from 8:30 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

It is important to note that anyone who may have been at the Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department during these times and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12 months old should contact Public Health immediately (902-481-5824).

These individuals may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), a blood product to prevent measles infection. People in attendance during the April 26-27 exposures are past the date for PEP.

People at these locations who may have been exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 7 days and up to 21 days later (Marriott, Banh Mi, Marquee: May 3 – 17, 2025 and Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department: May 11 – 25, 2025).

The risk to the general public is considered low; most people are protected from measles by being vaccinated or from previous infection.

All those who may have been exposed at any of these locations AND who have the signs and symptoms listed below should:

Call Public Health at 902-481-5824. Leave a voicemail and please include details of the exposure and signs and symptoms of measles when you call. Public Health will help arrange measles testing and use this information to find others who could be sick and prevent further exposures.

For individuals with signs and symptoms who potentially need medical care:

Call 811 if you have questions about symptoms. A registered nurse can offer advice on whether you or the person you are calling about needs to seek medical care at that time.

If you need to see a healthcare provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you. Measles is highly contagious and healthcare providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients and themselves from being exposed.

Measles has an incubation period of seven to 21 days after infection. Initial symptoms of measles include:

Fever

A red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Cough, runny nose, red eyes

More severe cases of measles may result in pneumonia, ear infections, swelling of the brain, blindness and death.

More information about measles and special measles clinics for immunization is available at: https://www.nshealth.ca/public-health/infectious-diseases/measles

Quick Facts:

– complications from measles can include respiratory failure, inflammation and swelling of the brain, blindness, deafness and brain injury

– over the last month, more than 2,000 people have received the vaccine in Nova Scotia Health measles clinics