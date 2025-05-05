Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 158 calls for service.

The following are some highlights of the week as provided by S/Sgt. Michael Balmaceda.

SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP IN SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN

East Hants District RCMP continues to request the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Paul Joseph Freel, of East Uniacke, who was reported missing on April 13.

Freel is described as 5 foot 11 and approximately 250 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging pants, and blue running shoes with yellow and white accents. He is believed to currently have notches shaved or plucked into his eyebrows.

He was last seen on April 4, 2025, at approximately 5:35 pm in the East Uniacke area.

Investigators have located the vehicle that Freel was driving when he was last seen, a grey 2013 Nissan Rogue, abandoned on a logging road off East Uniacke Road.

Officers from East Hants District RCMP and neighbouring detachments, RCMP Ground Search and Rescue Incident Commanders, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (drones), and RCMP Air Services have all been engaged in the efforts to locate Freel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Freel is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 tips app.

Online Crime Reporting

Nova Scotians in areas of RCMP jurisdiction can submit an online crime report for some non-emergency incidents, such as:

Mischief/damage to property or vehicle (under $5,000)

Hit-and-run of an unoccupied vehicle/property (under $5,000)

Theft under $5,000 (including bicycles and theft from vehicles)

Lost property (including licence plates and registration tags)

After submitting the online crime report, you will receive an email confirmation with an incident number, and an officer will follow up with you in five business days.

Do not submit a report online if:

stolen property includes firearms, credit cards or personal identification such as a driver’s licence or passport

the value of stolen or damaged property exceeds $5,000

there are witnesses or video evidence of the crime

For incidents that don’t meet the criteria for online crime reporting, please use the RCMP’s non-emergency line: 1-800-440-1323.

East Hants Most Wanted: Nine Mile River man wanted by police

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dangulo Thompson, of Nine Mile River.

Dangulo Thompson is wanted for Breaching his Conditional Sentence Order.

Anyone who sees Dangulo Thompson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

