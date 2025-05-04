EAST HANTS: Speeding was the top call that officers with East Hants RCMP responded to during last month.

The top five calls for April was released with last week’s From the Cruiser as provided by S/Sgt. Michael Balmaceda.

Here are the top calls:

Speeding Suspended/Disqualified/Unlicensed Drivers Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers Failing to Obey Traffic Signals Distracted Driving – Cell Phone

S/Sgt. Balmaceda said all of these are contributing factors against Road Safety which the East Hants RCMP along with East Hants Municipal Councillors have deemed a priority for the municipality.

He added that residents can expect to see enforcement increase with the priority of road safety.