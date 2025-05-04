Crafts and artwork on display at Jamieson Park crafters market

By Paige Dillman, NSCC Journalism student (Interning with The Laker News for May)

FALL RIVER: The handmade crafts and artwork done by local artists was on full display at the annual Jmaieson Park Craft Market on May 3.

At the event, people had the chance to support local crafters/artists and raise some money for the Fall River Garden Club.

The Garden Club hosts a craft market every year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cindy Patriquin, an organizer, was in attendance and even sold some of her own homemade wooden crafts.

Patriquin has been doing this for three years now and was more than happy to help organize the event this year.

“It’s really fun you get to connect with so many people from the community” Patriquin said when asked her favorite part of the event.

(Dillman photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

There were 25 vendors to support and sell their crafts, with many different homemade things to buy.

Gary Hubley was just one of those vendors at the event who were selling handmade scented soy candles.

Hubley started doing this three years ago after deciding he needed a hobby to do with his wife.

They started making candles for themselves and then eventually decided to try and sell them.

Hubley and his wife have been regulars at the Jamieson Park market for three years now, and they say they love it.

(Dillman photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Jamieson Park Craft sale was a successful event for many of the vendors and organizers.

But there was one vendor in particular who was excited about selling their products, and that was 10-year-old Quinn Gillis.

(Dillman photo)

“I saved all my birthday money to buy a Cricut.” Quinn says, explaining when she started crafting.

Quinn started ‘Quinn’s Creations’ a year ago when she discovered her love for crafting. She says her favourite thing to make is the earrings.

The market was full of a variety of people, old and young. They all came together as a community to support their local crafters and help the Fall River Garden Club.