Dirt bike rider issued seven-day driving suspension after collision

UPPER RAWDON: A 20-year-old East Hants man was issued a seven-day driving suspension on Sept. 20 following a collision in Upper Rawdon.

RCMP said that 911 dispatch received a crash notification from a phone located on Hwy 354 in Upper Rawdon.

East Hants RCMP responded and located a 20-year-old male who had crashed his dirt bike on the side of the road.

“Noting a smell of liquor on his breath, the responding officer read him the road side alcohol screening demand,” said Const. Preston Burns.

The sample provided resulted in a warning signal indicating a blood alcohol percentage of somewhere between 50 mg% and 80 mg%.

The man was issued a seven-day driving suspension.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.