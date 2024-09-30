HALIFAX: An award-winning soprano will be hitting the stage in Halifax and Wolfville later this month.

Measha Brueggergosman-Lee will be performing in both locations in support of her arias Zombie Blizzard.

She will be performing in Halifax at The Carleton on Oct. 31.

Brueggergosman-Lee will also perform in Wolfville at the Church Brewing Company on Nov. 6 ahead of Musci Nova Scotia’s Nova Scotia Music Week.

Zombie Blizzard is a unique blending of the classical concert aria and jazz-influenced art song in which composer Aaron Davis uses the visceral poetry of Margaret Atwood to tackle issues of sexism, humour, gender inequality, and grief.

Measha’s engaging personality, exceptional musicianship and powerful voice have taken her to the major orchestras and concert halls of every continent.

She has also presented innovative programs at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York City, Washington’s Kennedy Center and London’s Wigmore Hall, among others.

Measha is the permanent artist in residence for the Canadian opera company, Opera Atelier, the brand ambassador for the Canadian Institute for the Blind and holds several honorary doctorates and ambassadorial titles with international charities.

She is also the recipient of Canada’s 2024 Governor General’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in Classical Music.

Aaron Davis is an eclectic composer, arranger and pianist who has worked with many of Canada’s finest musical talents.

He was a founder of the band Manteca and is a founding member of the Holly Cole Trio with whom he’s been playing, arranging, recording, and touring the world since 1986.

He’s also composed film scores for over 120 movies and created orchestral and chamber arrangements for many artists, including Art of Time Ensemble, Alison Krauss, Natalie McMaster, the Canadian Brass and the Hannaford Street Silver Band.

Aaron is the recipient of two Juno Awards and two Gemini Awards.

Tickets for The Carleton performance are available here; https://www.thecarleton.ca/events/measha-brueggergosman-lee-zombie-blizzard/