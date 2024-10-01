HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Livia Properties, in partnership with the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) is offering two awards supporting female-identifying persons entering the trades.



Awarded to a female-identifying student who graduated high school and is enrolled full or part-time in any trade specific area of study offered with NSCC.

Students Must Demonstrate

Graduation from high school

Enrolment in a trades related program at NSCC

Two $1,500 award will be offered in 2024.

Applications close December 1st 2024 and will be awarded December 15, 2024.



Applications for the Livia Properties: Women In Trades Fun, of which Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia is a partner, should be submitted by December 1st, 2024.

They should be submitted through the program’s website https://rcfofns.com/women-in-trades for consideration.