Sinclair earns Pan American TKD gold

WELLINGTON: A Fall River Taekwondo athlete returned home last month from Mexico with a gold medal.

Ronan Sinclair competed at the Pan American Junior Championships for Taekwondo on April 6 in Queretaro, Mexico.

He was there as part of the 2025 Team Canada’s Junior Kyorugi (Sparring) Team.

Sinclair competed in the +78kg Heavyweight Junior male category for Canada and was ultimately victorious overall in his division.

He brought home one of four Gold Medals that came home to Canada with the Junior team.

The squad was made up of the top Olympic Style Taekwondo Athletes from across Canada in their age groups.

There were 10 Males and 10 Females, each occupying a single division.

Sinclair trains and competes under Master Helbert Porter at Inner Strength Taekwondo Academy in Wellington.

This was Ronan’s fourth consecutive year on Team Canada.

He spent his first two years on the Cadet Team and the last two on the Junior Team.

Sinclair has medalled at each of the four Pan American Championships he has competed in with Team Canada – two gold and two silver.