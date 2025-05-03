Big Unified basketball tournament set for Sackville High

LOWER SACKVILLE: Special Olympics Nova Scotia, in partnership with Sackville High School, is excited to announce

a major Unified Basketball tournament.

It will take place on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville.

This event will bring together schools from across the three HRM regions for a full day of inclusive basketball competition, celebrating the power of sport to unite students of all abilities.

Sackville High is also welcoming Special Olympics Nova Scotia regional representatives, who will be onsite sharing information about community programming available for potential athletes and their families.

The day will showcase the important transition from high school Unified programs to community Special Olympics opportunities.

This will highlight the growing movement of inclusive sport in Nova Scotia.