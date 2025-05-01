LOWER SACKVILLE: A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Lower Sackville have been charged with various offences after the RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) executed a warrant.

On April 29, in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, RCMP HRD SCEU officers, with the assistance of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, conducted a targeted traffic stop on Hwy. 101 a.

They safely arrested the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Lower Sackville. A search of the man resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamines and cash.

That evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers safely arrested another person, a 26-year-old Lower Sackville woman, at a property on Quinella Crt. and executed a search warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT:

During a search of the home and a vehicle at the property, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, 200 methamphetamine pills, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, more than $15,000 and unstamped tobacco.

Brandon Scott Sanford and Kaitlyn Kristina Starratt have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts) and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

They were held in custody and released on conditions by the court yesterday.

Both Sanford and Starratt will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information about illicit drugs or other criminal activity in the Halifax Regional Municipality is encouraged to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (84770.

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File: 25-46166