We are sharing this on behalf of the MacCallum family who are friends with us here at The Laker News and are known in the community of Fall River/East Hants.

Please send them all your condolences at this immeasurable and tragic loss.

The obituary is from: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/atlantic-sackville/obituaries/nicholas-gordon-james-maccallum/140103.html

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our son, Nicholas Gordon James, 25, of Sackville, NS, following a tragic work-related incident. Born in Halifax, NS, he was the cherished son of Cory and Tracy MacCallum of Sackville, NS.



He was a dedicated and hardworking individual who took pride in every role he held. Most recently, he worked as an aerial technician at WesTower Communications Ltd. He also contributed his skills as a Carpenter and Laborer at Ground Force and with East Coast Fence. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Production Line Worker at Neocon International, and spent a season at Blue Grass Garden Centre in Calgary. He also gained experience as a Laborer at Sur-Way Property Services. Through each of these roles, he brought dedication, reliability, and a strong work ethic that left a lasting impression on his colleagues and the communities he served.



Nick, known as “Butters” by his friends, loved going for drives and spontaneous adventures, often finding peace and joy in places like Peggy’s Cove. Traveling was one of his greatest passions, just as much as he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He cherished the moments that brought people together and created lasting memories, whether close to home or far away. Nick deeply loved his home province of Nova Scotia, a pride he carried with him always, marking it permanently with his “Scotia99” tattoo.



In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his brother, Tyler MacCallum (Caitlin); his grandmothers, Karen Moxsom and Linda MacCallum; his grandfather, Gary MacCallum (Helen); and his cherished niece, Felicity. He is also lovingly remembered by his uncles Greg and Dale MacCallum (Faith); his aunts Amanda Moxsom, Michelle Isenor (Phill), and Amy Moxsom (Currie); as well as numerous cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles. Nick deeply loved his family, each holding a special place in his heart. A true animal lover, he will also be dearly missed by his beloved cat, Buster.



Nick was predeceased by his grandfather, Gordon Moxsom, his uncle, Stephen Moxsom, and his maternal and paternal great-grandparents.



Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Atlantic Funeral Homes, Sackville, NS.



Nick’s family warmly invites all who knew him to join in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 3rd, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wellington/Lake Fletcher Firehall in Wellington, NS.



In honor of Nick’s love for animals, donations in his memory may be made to the Nova Scotia SPCA or Hope for Wildlife.