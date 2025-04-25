Crowd wishes Samson well in retirement from politics

By Matt Dagley and Pat Healey

FALL RIVER: With election day on April 28, a little get together among friends and supporters was held for Darrell Samson.

Samson, the MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, had previously announced he was not re-offering.

Instead, Braedon Clark will try to keep the riding, now distributed as Sackville-Bedford-Preston, Liberal against four other challengers.

At the LWF Hall, friends and those who have supported Samson over the years came out.

They were treated to a speech by Samson and some tasty food courtesy the Fall River & Riverlake Lions Club.

With Samson retiring and not running again, the last day for the office above the Vegetorium to be open was April 25.

If the office reopens will depend on the result of the election and if the person who will be MP will want it there.

Local councillors Cathy Deagle Gammon, Paul Russell, and Billy Gillis were among those in attendance.

Other HRM councillors also stopped by.

Samson was presented with a framed plaque thanking him for his time as MP.

(Dagley Media photo)

Evan from Beaver Bank. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Darrell Samson speaks to the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)