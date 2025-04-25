GATINEAU, QUE.: Voters in Kings-Hants and Sackville-Bedford-Preston took advantage of the four days of advanced voting to cast their ballots for the federal election.

While election day isn’t until Monday April 28, voters could vote ina dvance across the country at various locations and did so.

According to the preliminary figures, 7.3 million electors voted at the advance polls in this general election.

This is a 25% increase from the 5.8 million electors who voted in advance in the 2021 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Kings-Hants, the preliminary figured reported by Elections Canada shows that 17,365 residents voted for one of five candidates, including Incumbent Liberal Kody Blois.

For Sackville-Bedford-Preston, where a new face will represent the newly aligned boundary, almost 30,000 residents voted in the advance polls.

The total to cast their ballots were 27,620.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Advance polls were open Easter weekend Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19; Sunday, April 20; and Monday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The number of those who voted is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Across N.S., more than 210,030 residents voted compared to 2021 when 160,179 voted in advance.