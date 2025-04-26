LOWER SACKVILLE: The Cobequid Community Health Centre is piloting a new program in the emergency department designed to enhance patient experience and reduce wait times through a number system.

Effective today (April 23), anyone visiting the department takes a number, similar to a blood collection appointment.

The number will be called over the overhead speaker and displayed on a TV monitor.

Patients will be triaged and registered based on their order in the queue. Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency will be prioritized.

The goal is to streamline the triage and registration process and improve efficiency. Using numbers also offers privacy as patients’ names will not be called out loud.

NSH is asking for your cooperation and understanding as they strive to improve the services for the Cobequid community.