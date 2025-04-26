FALL RIVER: If the energy in the room at a rehearsal Wednesday April 23 afternoon for Lockview High’s production of the Little Shop of Horrors is any indication, it is a performance that shouldn’t be missed.

The students were practicing one of the big scenes for the production, which hits the stage April 30, May 1, and May 2.

All performances are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $17 each and can be purchased at https://cur8.com/40467/project/131294.

Ellie Fowlow is one of the three students who spoke to The Laker News about being involved in the musical, which they have been practicing since February.

She said the musical has been fun for her and the other actors/actresses.

Fowlow has performed in a musical before, so she knew the work involved.

“It’s always a great group of people and a really fun time,” she said. “I just love theater and performing, and it’s really exciting.”

How is the balancing schoolwork and practices for the musical going?

“Personally, it’s not,” she said with a slight chuckle and smile. “But I do try.”

“It’s difficult at times. But, you know, we all just try our best.”

She said the sacrifice of schoolwork is worth it for the musical.

“It’s just worth it because the show is so fun that sacrificing some other things is never a problem because we all just love it so much,” said Fowlow, who lives in Oakfield.

Emily Miller is excited about the opening night as well.

“It’s been such a good experience all around,” said the Grade 12 student.

She said when musical time comes at LHS, it’s usually one of her favourite times of the year.

Miller said Little Shop of Horrors is such a different high school production.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting. It has a great plot,” said Miller. “I mean, it has a talking plant. No other shows do that.

“It’s just cool and great songs, great music, great people, great cast.

“It’s just an all-around amazing show.”

This is Miller’s third year being part of a musical at Lockview so what keeps her coming back to being involved—she’s not sure.

“It’s the cast. It’s the dancing. It’s the directors. It’s all the people,” said Miller, of Fall River. “We have our choreographer, Taylor, she’s impressive. We have singing coaches. We have Mr. Mack, our director.

“Just everyone is so positive, so caring. They care so much about us. They care so much about the show. That’s why I come back every year. And Mrs. Burtt, she’s amazing as well.”

Abby Jenkins has always loved musical theatre, so just being able to do it in school was always nice.

“I’ve made so many amazing friends, like my best friend, Elle Fowler,” said Jenkins. “Without this community of artsy people in the school, I wouldn’t have met her.

“I feel like we’re such a sporty school, having this small arts community, making all these friends and having this bonding time through rehearsals is just really important to me.”

How is Jenkins doing balancing the commitment for the musical and school?

“I’m doing fairly good. My marks are up,” she said. “It helps being older in Grade 11 and having a free period. I don’t anymore, but it would have been helpful.

“I just kind of don’t sleep much, but it’s okay, because this is a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

The three hope the community will come out to watch the musical over the three-night performances.

“We’ve put a lot of work into this,” said Fowlow. “It would mean a lot if people came to see it.

“I also think it’ll just be a really fun show, and people will enjoy it a lot.”

