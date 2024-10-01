N.S. NDP call on AG to review province’s use of travel nurses

From a press release:

FALL RIVER: The Nova Scotia NDP is calling on the Auditor General to investigate the provincial government’s use of travel nurse agencies and review the value Nova Scotians are getting from the money being spent.

“The Nova Scotia government spends millions to hire travel nurses from private agencies to address shortages in the system. We need to do more to fill these vacancies with full-time, permanent staff,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“The Houston government is using travel nurses as a stop-gap measure to fill vacancies, but what we need are long-term solutions to address the health staffing crisis and ensure that nurses want to live and work in Nova Scotia.

“We’ve been pushing for a public travel nursing program like Manitoba for the past two years which would make a huge difference.”

Last week, the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU) released a report on the use of agency nurses, or travel nurses, in Canada.

The report called agency nurse spending “a black box,” where there is limited “oversight or reporting of how public funds are being used.”

The report found that agency nurses earn much more than non-agency nurses, and recommended that provincial auditors general should investigate their costs.

