N.S. RCMP lay 222 impaired-related charges over three month span

BEAVER BANK/LOWER SACKVILLE: The RCMP across Nova Scotia laid 222 impaired-related charges during a span from April to June 2024, the force said in a release on Sept. 25.

Nova Scotia RCMP releasing the statistics for all RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia from April to June 2024 on drivers charged for driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.

For the months of April, May and June, the Nova Scotia RCMP charged 222 drivers with impaired-related offences.

188 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

10 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

24 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

In addition to investigations that resulted in charges, a further 148 people were issued administrative driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

Impaired driving investigations can be complex, especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. This is why Nova Scotia RCMP officers receive a variety of training, and have several tools at their disposal.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 419 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, thirty-two of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs).

Nova Scotia RCMP also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

There are range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver to watch for:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Once you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following:

Your location

A description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model

The direction of travel for the vehicle

A description of the driver if visible.

“We would like to remind Nova Scotians to plan ahead and drive sober,” said RCMP Cpl. Carlie McCann.