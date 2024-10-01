MILFORD: The Corridor Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS) hosted an event that had a great turnout over the weekend in Milford.

The show, put on by the volunteer run CHAPS, was held in the horse ring area behind the Milford Rec Hall.

It included speed events, music, cheering for friends and others, plus there was good food on the BBQ.

The event saw more than 55 participants from across Nova Scotia descend onto the Rec Hall for the event.

It was also a great way for the community to check out the full renovations that had been done to the grounds by CHAPS.

Here are some of the photos we snapped while there.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

This horse is loving getting to run to its hearts content. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)