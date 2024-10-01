Suspect sought in Stewiacke robbery; Beaver Bank vehicle theft

STEWIACKE/BEAVER BANK: Colchester County District RCMP is seeking information in relation to a robbery that occurred at a gas station in Stewiacke.

It also involved a motor vehicle theft in Beaver Bank.

On September 30, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Scotia Dr.

“RCMP officers learned that a man, armed with a knife, entered the business demanding cash and cigarettes,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said. “The man then fled with approximately $200 cash, cigarettes, and lotto tickets.”

Police said the suspect got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby. No physical injuries were reported.

(RCMP photo)

The man is described as in his early 20s, no less than 5-foot-6 and of average build.

He was wearing a black hoodie with denim accents, black pants, and Lacoste sunglasses.

The vehicle, driven by a second unknown person, is described as a grey Ford F-150 with chrome rims bearing the Nova Scotia licence plate DPT654. It was last seen heading north on Hwy. 102.

There is no description available for the driver.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle and the sunglasses were stolen from two separate homes on Crooked Stick Pass in Beaver Bank between late September 29 and early September 30.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2024-1441905, 24-134205, 24-134257