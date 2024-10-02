Harvest Dinner set for Oct. 17 supporting Community Garden

ELMSDALE: The sixth annual Harvest Dinner is set to take place in two weeks time in Elmsdale.

Make plans to book your tickets for the Harvest Dinner on Oct. 17 in support of the Elmsdale Community Garden. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants pick up a 3-course meal for $15 drive-thru style from our office.

The Cup of Soul does the cooking and it’s always a big hit with the community, say organizers.

One of the more exciting parts of the Harvest Dinner is the setup that they have inside the East Hants Community Learning/Community Rider building (the old Elmsdale School) on Hwy 214 near the Sobeys.

“Our assembly line runs half way down the hall of the old school,” said Phil Laven. “When an order arrives, our volunteers and staff jump into action, packaging up each part of the meal.

“ This year, we have set the ambitious goal of serving 30 meals every 15 minutes.”

He said they began serving the dinner drive-thru style during the pandemic.

“We continue to do it this way because we realized we could reach far more people this way,” he said.

“Our building has a capacity of about 100 people so serving meals drive-thru style will allow us to reach up to 400 people in three hours.”

To book tickets, there is an online registration form at www.easthantslearning.com/harvest-dinner-6/ or people can call their office at 902-883-1608.

Bookings are every 15 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“ It’s important to book early, as certain time slots fill faster than others,” Laven said.