Bruins volleyball announces commitment of Emily Miller

FALL RIVER: A women’s volleyball player form Fall River is heading to Ontario to continue to play the sport she loves.

Emily Miller will be suiting up with the Sheridan College Bruins women’s volleyball team come this September.

The team announced the commitment of Miller on their Instagram page.

Sheridan was 2-16 during the season in the OCAA women’s volleyball division.

Miller, who is also talented in the arts with her involvement with the musical the Little Shop of Horrors at Lockview High, will be pursuing her bachelor of film and television at Sheridan.