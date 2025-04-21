MIRAMICHI, N.B.: A Fall River women’s basketball player has signed with a Maritime Women’s Basketball Association team.

Fresh off her second to last year of AUS play with the UPEI Panthers, Grace Lancaster will be donning the jersey of the Miramichi Hericanes in the MWBA.

The Lockview High alum has just finished her fourth year with the Panthers.

She averaged 12.3 points per game and is a solid two-way player who will no doubt be a fan favourite with the Hericanes fans.

Follow the Hericanes at: by searching for Miramichi Her-icaneds on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555336465643); Twitter/X at @hericanesbball ; and on Instagram at: @miramichihericanes.

[adroatet banner=”192″]